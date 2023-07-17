Over 6,700 kg of seized narcotics destroyed in J&K

Over 6,700 kg of seized narcotics destroyed in J&K's Samba

The seized material included 331 kg of heroin and 256 kg of charas.

PTI
PTI, Jammu ,
  • Jul 17 2023, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 22:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Law enforcement agencies on Monday destroyed 6,727 kg of seized narcotic and psychotropic substances at a facility in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The destruction of the seized material, which included 331 kg of heroin and 256 kg of charas, was carried out by the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau, police, and judiciary, the official said.

He said the contraband was incinerated in a controlled manner in line with prescribed rules to avoid any harm to the environment.

The contraband also included 6,136 kg of poppy straw, 1.07 kg of brown sugar, 4,871 bottles of a banned cough syrup, 1.22 lakh banned medicines, 1.6 kgs of ganja, and 800 grams of opium, the official said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, supervised the destruction of the material done under the of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' overall campaign, the official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu & Kashmir
Narcotics
Samba
Narcotics Control Bureau
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

 