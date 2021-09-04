Over 7 acres of encroached prime land retrieved in J&K

Over 7 acres of encroached prime land retrieved in J&K's Samba

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted on Friday in Ramgarh's Dabuz Kaka village by a special team

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Sep 04 2021, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 15:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Over seven acres of prime land was retrieved during a major anti-encroachment drive in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Saturday.

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted on Friday in Ramgarh's Dabuz Kaka village by a special team constituted by the Deputy Commissioner of Samba Anuradha Gupta.

The official said that the anti-encroachment team pressed multiple earth mover machines to remove several temporary and permanent structures.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Samba
Jammu and Kashmir
Encroachment
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Best photos from 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award

Best photos from 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn

How Urdu is disappearing from Hindi film songs

How Urdu is disappearing from Hindi film songs

DH Toon | 'Oxygen' cow steals headlines!

DH Toon | 'Oxygen' cow steals headlines!

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

 