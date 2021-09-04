Over 7 acres of encroached prime land retrieved in J&K's Samba

Over seven acres of prime land was retrieved during a major anti-encroachment drive in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Saturday.

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted on Friday in Ramgarh's Dabuz Kaka village by a special team constituted by the Deputy Commissioner of Samba Anuradha Gupta.

The official said that the anti-encroachment team pressed multiple earth mover machines to remove several temporary and permanent structures.