Gangster shot dead in Rajasthan in presence of police

Over dozen men barge into bus, shoot dead murder accused in Rajasthan

According to police, the accused came in a car and two motorcycles.

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 12 2023, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 15:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Around a dozen men barged into a Rajasthan Roadways bus near Amoli toll plaza and shot dead a murder accused who was being escorted by the police for a court hearing in Bharatpur, officials said on Wednesday.

Another murder accused present inside the bus was injured in the incident, they said.

According to police, the accused came in a car and two motorcycles. They stopped the roadways bus near Amoli toll plaza under Halena police station of Bharatpur, entered it and threw chilly powder on the policemen.

"The accused shot at Kuldeep Jagheena and Vijaypal. The two were rushed to a hospital where Jagheena was declared brought dead, while Vijaypal is in a critical condition," a police official said.

SP Mridul Kachchawa and other senior officers rushed to the spot after the incident. 

Further details are awaited. 

