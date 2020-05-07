Over one-third of total coronavirus cases in Delhi recorded from May 1-6

Of the total 5,532 novel coronavirus cases reported in Delhi till Wednesday, more than one-third were recorded from May 1 to May 6.

On Wednesday 428 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital, the largest number in a single day. The previous largest spike in a day was 427 on May 3.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

In the last six days, May 1- May 6, as many as 2,017 cases were recorded. On May 1, 223 COVID-19 cases were reported; May 2 (384); May 3 (427); May 4 (349); May 5 (206); and May 6 (428).

Besides the 428 novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, one person died of the disease. No fresh death was reported from May 3 to May 5.

Of the total number of 65 fatalities reported till date, 33 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 50 per cent of the total death cases, officials said.

Twenty-one of them were aged between 50-59 and 11 were aged less than 50 years, they said.

By Tuesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 5,104 including 64 deaths.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters on Wednesday that, in the city, coronavirus cases are now doubling in 11 days, which was earlier 13 days.

"It is so because a lot of pending reports were there whose results have now come out," he said.