Owner of car in Delhi hit-and-run case arrested

In the latest development in the Kanjhawala death case, the Delhi Police have arrested the sixth accused Ashutosh, who is the owner of the car under which the deceased was dragged, reported ANI.

Yesterday, the Delhi Police started the search for two more suspects in the Kanjhawala incident, who were allegedly involved in shielding the five accused who dragged a woman under their car.

Police had arrested five men -- Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal -- in the case, but sources told PTI that Deepak was not in the Maruti Baleno car that mowed down 20-year-old Anjali Singh on New Year.

After going through CCTV footage and call detail records, police had on Thursday zeroed in on two more suspects -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- and said they were involved in shielding the accused.

More to follow...