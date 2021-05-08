Oxygen plant to come up in UP's Moradabad: CM Yogi

PTI
PTI, Moradabad,
  • May 08 2021, 18:57 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 19:08 ist
UP CM Yogi Adityanath inspects the integrated command and control center of Moradabad. Credit: PTI Photo/Twitter/@myogiadityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Integrated Covid Command and Control Centre here on Saturday and reviewed health facilities in the district.

During his visit, the chief minister directed the officials concerned to ensure that Covid-19 patients are provided with proper medical facilities.

The government is going to install an oxygen plant in Moradabad to help meet the demand for medical oxygen at different hospitals as well as for Covid-19 patients who need the life-saving gas at their homes, Adityanath told reporters.

The chief minister also met some public representatives, who discussed with him grievances of the people.

