Paddy procurement: Haryana farmers lift blockade

Farmers who blocked the Haryana highway since Friday decided to lift the blockade on Saturday after their "demands were met".
"We had talks with the district administration and they've ensured that paddy procurement will start immediately. As our demands have been met, we have decided to lift the blockade on the road," Gurnam Singh Chaduni, President, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Haryana) said.
A group of farmers on Friday blocked the national highway near Shahabad demanding that the government immediately begin paddy procurement.
The procurement of Kharif crops, including paddy, in Haryana will start from October 1. Some protesting farmers jumped over police barricades put up on the road during their protest.
The protest was led by Haryana BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni.
The protest, during which farmers also parked their tractors on the road, caused inconvenience to commuters using the highway to travel from Delhi to Chandigarh and police had to later divert traffic.
(With agency inputs)
