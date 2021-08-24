PAGD adopts resolution to restore J&K’s special status

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday adopted a resolution for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir along with full statehood.

The PAGD leaders held a meeting at the Gupkar residence of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah which was attended by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami and other second-rank leaders of the political parties which are part of the alliance.

“Unconstitutional decisions of August 5, 2019, taken in the Parliament to nullify Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution of India and the damaging legislation which dismembered the historic state and created two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh – has created a big political void and deep uncertainty in the erstwhile state," the resolution reads.

“It is most unfortunate that the judicial challenges against this abrogation as a violation of the Constitution continue to remain pending before the Supreme Court even after two years,” it said.

The PAGD also demanded the release of all political prisoners immediately and an end to “Indiscriminate use of draconian laws".

The resolution also expressed dismay over the June 24 meeting of J&K leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

“Nothing substantial emerged after the Prime Minister’s ‘Dilli ki Doori and Dil ki Doori’. No confidence-building measures have been taken to provide some relief to the distressed people of the region,” the resolution reads.

It also said the successive executive orders post-August 2019 like domicile laws, curbs on media, ‘intimidation’ of government employees, ‘discriminatory’ rules on employment are some of the ‘authoritarian diktats’ that have been imposed on the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The alliance leaders “firmly resolved to uphold the glorious traditions of unity, amity and brotherhood of the people of different regions and communities.”

“We assure our people that we shall remain on their side under all circumstances for their better future and dignified life,” they resolved.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Tarigami, who is the spokesperson of the alliance, said the voices of people are being muzzled. “This has never been witnessed. But, it cannot sustain for long,” he said and warned that the silence in J&K should not be taken as “normalcy.”

Tarigami asserted that the alliance will not act as mute spectators over the ‘humiliation’ being faced by the J&K people.

The PAGD meeting was held despite authorities not giving permission for it in view of the Covid-19 protocols.

The PAGD is an alliance of six mainstream political parties seeking the restoration of the special status of J&K which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.