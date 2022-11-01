'Pages of history are filled with tribal valour': In Rajasthan, PM Modi's tribal outreach

In a bid to reach out to tribals in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded their role in the nation's freedom struuggles.

"Every step of our freedom struggle, pages of history are filled with tribal valour," he said at 'Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha' in Banswara, Rajasthan.

The prime minister added that the struggle and sacrifice of tribal community didn't get their rightful place in history written after Independence. "Today, the country is rectifying that decades-old mistake. India's past, present and future is not complete without the tribal community," he said.

More to follow...