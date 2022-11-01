In Rajasthan, PM Modi's outreach to tribals

'Pages of history are filled with tribal valour': In Rajasthan, PM Modi's tribal outreach

The prime minister added that the struggle and sacrifice of tribal community didn't get their rightful place in history written after Independence

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 01 2022, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 12:31 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India

In a bid to reach out to tribals in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded their role in the nation's freedom struuggles. 

"Every step of our freedom struggle, pages of history are filled with tribal valour," he said at 'Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha' in Banswara, Rajasthan. 

The prime minister added that the struggle and sacrifice of tribal community didn't get their rightful place in history written after Independence. "Today, the country is rectifying that decades-old mistake. India's past, present and future is not complete without the tribal community," he said.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Rajasthan
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

 