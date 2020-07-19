Paid quarantine for asymptomatic patients allowed in UP

Paid isolation facility at hotels now available for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 19 2020, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 23:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to allow paid quarantine facility for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in hotels, according to a statement.

It has fixed the charges of double-occupancy rooms in hotels at Rs 2,000 per day.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Sunday, in the statement, said hotels acquired by the district administration will be used to keep asymptomatic patients, where they will be given medical treatment.

The charges of a double-occupancy room has been fixed at Rs 2,000 per day.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Citing the government order, Prasad said, "Twenty-five per cent of the rooms of the hotel will be reserved on a single-occupancy basis for women, children and people in the age group of 50-65 years. Rest of the rooms will be given on double occupancy."

He also informed that people above the age of 65 years, pregnant ladies, people with incurable diseases and children without parents will not be admitted.

All the protocols pertaining to Covid-19 care centre will be adhered at these L1 facilities, Prasad said.

If the health of any patient deteriorates, then they will be immediately shifted to L2 and L3 facilities, he said in the statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

These bacteria survive by eating metal!

These bacteria survive by eating metal!

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

Now, watch the world from the perspective of a beetle

Now, watch the world from the perspective of a beetle

Bengaluru tattoo parlours bleed red ink as virus rages

Bengaluru tattoo parlours bleed red ink as virus rages

 