Pak drone shot down by BSF women personnel in Amritsar

Pak drone shot down by BSF women personnel in Amritsar

During the search operation, the BSF recovered a partially-damaged hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors.

PTI
PTI, Amritsar,
  • Nov 29 2022, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 12:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A women squad of the Border Security Force has foiled a cross-border drug-smuggling attempt in Punjab's Amritsar district by shooting down a drone, which was flying from Pakistan into India with 3.1 kg of narcotics, officials said on Tuesday.

The troops fired at the drone at 11.05 pm on Monday after they noticed it entering the Indian territory near Chaharpur village, around 40 km north of Amritsar city, they said.

During the search operation, the BSF recovered a partially-damaged hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors.

The drone, weighing 18 kg, was carrying 3.11 kg of narcotics, which was wrapped in a white polythene that was attached underneath it, the BSF said.

"Alert troops of BSF once again were able to capture a drone and foil a smuggling attempt. The drone was shot down by women personnel," a spokesperson for the force said.

On November 25, the BSF troops had also shot down a Pakistani drone near the international border in Amritsar. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BSF
Border security force
Pakistan
Amritsar
drone
India News
Narcotics
Drugs

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar's camels

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar's camels

 