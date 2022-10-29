BSF open fire on Pak drone spotted near Punjab border

Pak drone spotted close to IB in Punjab, returns after BSF troops open fire

The BSF personnel fired at least 18 rounds towards the drone

PTI
PTI, Ferozepur,
  • Oct 29 2022, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 17:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A drone from Pakistan was spotted close to the international border here, said officials on Saturday. The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force troops fired at it, they said.

The BSF personnel fired at least 18 rounds towards the drone, they said.

A search operation is underway, they said. On the night of October 27, the BSF had recovered a huge cache of firearms and ammunition in the Ferozepur sector.

Read | Punjab: Drone activity along India-Pak border poses challenge for security agencies

The BSF troops had recovered a bag along the Indo-Pakistan border and had found six AK-47 assault rifles, three pistols and 200 live rounds from it.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BSF
Punjab
International Border
drone
Pakistan
India News

What's Brewing

Excavators uncover artifacts at last Mayan stronghold

Excavators uncover artifacts at last Mayan stronghold

Declining bat population is a cause for human concern

Declining bat population is a cause for human concern

Rajinikanth meets 'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty

Rajinikanth meets 'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty

Whackyverse | UK's new PM Sunak

Whackyverse | UK's new PM Sunak

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

Climate change: Grim forecast for India

Climate change: Grim forecast for India

DH Toon: PM suggests 'One Nation, One Uniform' for cops

DH Toon: PM suggests 'One Nation, One Uniform' for cops

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

 