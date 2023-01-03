Pak intruder shot dead by BSF personnel along Punjab border

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the Gurdaspur sector along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab on Tuesday, officials said.
The infiltration bid was detected around 8 am and the intruder was reported to have been armed. A search of the area is currently underway, they said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube