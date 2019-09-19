Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch district

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Jammu,
  • Sep 19 2019, 23:04pm ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2019, 23:09pm ist
An army jawan keeps vigil in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday after ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC. PTI File Photo

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire on Thursday night and resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, an Army official said. 

Pakistani rangers also fired few small arm rounds along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Kathua, he said.

"At about 8.00 pm today, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur and Kerni sectors in Poonch district," the official said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said, adding that further details are awaited. 

