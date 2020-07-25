Pakistan again violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Pakistan again violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 25 2020, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 22:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI/file

Pakistan troops violated ceasefire for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday by resorting to mortar shelling and firing at forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. 

The Pakistani troops fired from small arms and shelled mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector this evening, they said.

The officials said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly. 

This was the fifth day that the Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC. The Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
India
Ceasefire
Jammu and Kashmir
Poonch

What's Brewing

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

How you can volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trials

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

‘Dil Bechara’ review: Sushant steals the show

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 