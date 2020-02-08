Pakistan army shells forward areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The Pakistani army violated the ceasefire on Saturday by resorting to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling on forward villages and posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.
The Indian Army mounted an effective retaliation and cross-border firing between the two sides was underway when last reports were received, he said.
"Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Degwar sector around 3.45 pm," he said.
The spokesperson said there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani shelling.
