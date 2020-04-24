Pakistan Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

Pakistan Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 24 2020, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 13:16 ist
PTI file photo

The Pakistan Army on Friday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

"At about 1130 hours, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri", he said.

Cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports came in.

This is the 17th consecutive day of shelling and firing by Pakistani forces along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pakistan
Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir
Line of Control
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Do not target stray dogs

COVID-19: Do not target stray dogs

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

COVID-19, the knockout punch for multilateralism?

COVID-19, the knockout punch for multilateralism?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

 