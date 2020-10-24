Pak army shells forwards areas along LoC in Poonch

Pakistan army shells forwards areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Oct 24 2020, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 00:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Pakistan army opened heavy fire and shelled forward areas and posts in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The Indian Army retaliated effectively, they said.

"At about 1800 hours today, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Kirni, Qasba and Malti sectors in district Poonch," defence spokesperson said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

According to official sources, 3,589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the LoC and the International Border till October 6 this year as against a total of 3,168 in 2019.

The highest 427 ceasefire violations took place in September, followed by 411 in March and 408 in August. July recorded 398 ceasefire violations, June and April 387 each, May 382, January 367 and February 366, the sources said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir
Poonch
Ceasefire violation

What's Brewing

Disturbing history of research into tansgender identity

Disturbing history of research into tansgender identity

Death of sea life off Russia peninsula 'due to algae'

Death of sea life off Russia peninsula 'due to algae'

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite demurs

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite demurs

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Tejashwi Yadav: From cricketer to Lalu’s political heir

Tejashwi Yadav: From cricketer to Lalu’s political heir

WhatsApp now allows permanently mute chat notifications

WhatsApp now allows permanently mute chat notifications

 