Pakistan continues ceasefire violation along Jammu and Kashmir border in Kathua

Pakistani Rangers opened fire at border outposts along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.
The firing from the Pakistani side in Pansar, Karol Krishna and Gurnam border outposts started around 9:40 pm on Sunday, drawing effective retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF) guarding the IB, the officials said.
The cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 3:10 am, forcing border residents to spend the night in underground bunkers.
No casualty has been reported on the Indian side.
