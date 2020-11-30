Pak continues ceasefire violation along JK border

Pakistan continues ceasefire violation along Jammu and Kashmir border in Kathua

No casualty has been reported on the Indian side

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Nov 30 2020, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 15:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Pakistani Rangers opened fire at border outposts along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The firing from the Pakistani side in Pansar, Karol Krishna and Gurnam border outposts started around 9:40 pm on Sunday, drawing effective retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF) guarding the IB, the officials said.

The cross-border firing between the two sides continued till 3:10 am, forcing border residents to spend the night in underground bunkers.

No casualty has been reported on the Indian side.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan
Border
Kathua

What's Brewing

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

 