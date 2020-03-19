Pak continues mortar shelling along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Pakistan continues mortar shelling along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Mar 19 2020, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 14:37 ist

The Pakistan Army on Thursday violated ceasefire by opening fire and shelling mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

The unprovoked shelling and firing started around 10.45 am from across the border in Degwar sector and the Indian Army promptly retaliated, the spokesperson said.

He said the cross-border firing was continuing when last reports were received but there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side.

This is for the fifth consecutive day that Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch district.

In the past four days, Pakistan has targeted Shahpur, Kirni, Qasba, Mankote and Mendhar sectors.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pakistan
Line of Control
Poonch
Jammu and Kashmir
mortar shelling
Ceasefire violation
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

Rupee slips past 75 per US dollar first time in history

PS5 technical specs unveiled

PS5 technical specs unveiled

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Reliance Industries shares continue to fall

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

 