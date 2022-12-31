Pak flag, banners found in Uttarakhand forest

Pakistan flag, banners found in Uttarakhand forest, police on alert

The flag and the banners tied to the balloons were found in the forests near Tulyada village on Friday, he said

PTI, Uttarkashi,
  Dec 31 2022, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 19:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police and intelligence agencies are on alert after a Pakistani flag and two banners wrapped around light green coloured balloons were found in a forest in the district, officials said on Saturday.

One of the banners is in Urdu, while the other has "LBA" written on it in bold letters, followed by "Cabinet Lahore Bar Association", Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

The flag and the banners tied to the balloons were found in the forests near Tulyada village on Friday, he said.

"We have informed the central investigation agencies. From where they originated is a matter of investigation," the SP said.

The matter was reported to the police on Friday by residents of Tulyada village, Dharasu police station SHO Kamal Kumar Lunthi said.

Uttarakhand
Pakistan
India News

