Pakistan intruder shot at as BSF foils narcotics smuggling bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

BSF foils narcotics smuggling bid in J&K's Samba

The troops opened fire, resulting in injuries to the intruder, the official said

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Aug 25 2022, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 14:00 ist
Narcotics seized by BSF in Samba. Credit: PTI Photo

BSF troops foiled a major bid to smuggle narcotics from across the border and shot at a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, officials said.

According to a public relations officer of the Border Security Force (BSF), the alert troops noticed suspicious movements of a man near the Chilliyari border outpost along the international border (IB) in the early hours. The man was carrying a bag.

Following a search operation, eight packets containing about eight kg of narcotics, likely to be heroin, were recovered, he added.

The official said the injured intruder managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side.

Check out DH's latest videos

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
BSF

