Pakistan made another attempt to push terrorists into Kashmir to disturb ongoing polls: J&K DGP

After two terrorists were killed and another was captured in Poonch district on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said Pakistan made another attempt to push LeT and JeM terrorists into Kashmir to disturb the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) polls.

The Director General of Police (DGP) complimented the joint team of police and army that gunned down the two infiltrating Pakistani terrorists and captured another.

"Another attempt (was made) by Pakistan to send in LeT-JeM terrorists to Kashmir to disturb the ongoing democratic process of grassroots level elections," Singh told PTI.

He said that it shows Pakistan's desperation due to huge participation of people in the ongoing elections.

The DGP said that three days ago the group of three terrorists crossed over from Pakistan and were on their way to Shopian. "On an input they were being chased by police. Day before yesterday, (security) parties reached the spot but could not launch operation due to snowfall. Today afternoon another move was made...," he said.

The terrorists were trapped in a snow-bound area in remote Chattapani-Dugran village and were asked to surrender but they refused and instead fired indiscriminately on the security forces in an attempt to break the cordon.

The security forces retaliated and killed two of them. Another terrorist was captured alive during the gunfight.

Both the Pakistani terrorists have been killed in the encounter, he said.

On November 19, four heavily armed terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Nagrota when they were travelling to Kashmir in a truck with the aim of disrupting the DDC polls, police had said.

The terrorists had the backing of Pakistan and had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir for causing disturbances in the DDC elections that began on November 28.