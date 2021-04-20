Pakistan repatriates Kashmiri boy after eight months

A young boy from north Kashmir's Bandipora district, missing since last September, was Thursday repatriated at Teetwal crossing in frontier Kupwara district by Pakistani authorities.

An official said the boy identified as Mohammad Syed Ganai from a village near Line of Control in Gurez area of Bandipora was Tuesday repatriated by Pakistan in presence of the officials at Teetwal bridge (crossing).

He said that the boy had gone missing in September last year from his native village and returned today in the presence of administrative and army officials.

"Proactive coordination by Indian authorities has enabled repatriation of the child," a senior official said adding that "at around 11:55 AM the young boy was taken over from Pakistan authorities".

Notably, Indian authorities recently on humanitarian grounds returned two Pakistani nationals who had inadvertently crossed the LoC.