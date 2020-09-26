Pakistan shells forward areas along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J&K's Rajouri

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Sep 26 2020, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 14:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Pakistani troops on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to firing and shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The shelling and firing from across the border in Nowshera sector was "unprovoked" and drew a befitting retaliation by the Indian Army, the spokesman said.

"At about 11.15 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera," the spokesman said.

The cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side, he said. 

Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan
Line of Control

