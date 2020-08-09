Pakistan shells forward areas along Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch

Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Aug 09 2020, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 09:02 ist
Smoke rises from a mortar shell that was fired by the Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) at Mankote sector, in Jammu and Kashmir''s Poonch district, Monday, July 27, 2020. Representative Image. Credit: PTI

The Pakistan Army shelled mortars at forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday morning, prompting retaliation by Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

The shelling in Mankote sector was going on when last reports were received, but there was no report of any casualty, the spokesperson said.

"At about 6.45 am, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Mankote sector. Indian Army retaliates befittingly," the official added.

India
Pakistan
Line of Control
Jammu and Kashmir
Poonch

