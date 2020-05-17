Pakistan shells forward areas along Line of Control in Poonch

The Pakistan Army on Sunday opened fire and shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The cross-border firing started in Degwar sector around 8:40 am, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, the spokesman said.

He said there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the Pakistani firing.

“They started with small arms firing and later fired mortars around 9:30 am,” the spokesman said, adding the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports came in.

The Pakistani firing ended over a week-long lull along the LoC.

Pakistan last violated the ceasefire in Degwar sector on May 9 and Kirni, Qasba and Shahpur sectors of Poonch two days earlier.