Pakistan shells forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

  • Aug 04 2020, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 09:53 ist
The Pakistan Army on Tuesday opened heavy fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, drawing retaliation from Indian troops, officials said. 

They said the Pakistan Army also heavily shelled forward areas along the LoC in Dabraj belt of Mankote sector.

"At about 0700 hours, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishnagati sector of district Poonch", a read defence spokesman said. 

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire 47 times last month and shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri, Poonch, Kupwara and Baramulla districts on a daily basis in July.

