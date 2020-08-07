J&K: Pakistan shells forward areas in Poonch

Pakistan shells forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 07 2020, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 12:21 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

The Pakistan Army on Friday opened heavy fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's poonch district, drawing retaliation from Indian forces, a defence spokesman said.

This is the fourth day that Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC.

"At about 0630 hours, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district", the spokesman said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said.

Pakistani troops have shelled forward areas along the LoC in Qasba, Krishnagati, Balakote, Mankote, Mendhar, Kirni, and sectors of Poonch district and Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in the last three days.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
India
Jammu and Kashmir
Poonch

What's Brewing

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

 