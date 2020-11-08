Pak violates ceasefire along IB in JK's Kathua

Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Nov 08 2020, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 16:21 ist
Pakistani Rangers opened fire at forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The firing from across the border in Karol Krishna, Manyari and Satpal border outposts in Hiranagar sector started around 9.05 pm on Saturday and continued till 5.05 am, drawing strong retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, the officials said.

They said there was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side.

Border residents said Pakistani Rangers have been targeting civilian areas during the night.

“We are living in constant fear and are being forced to spend the night in underground bunkers,” Sham Lal, a resident of Manyari, said.

