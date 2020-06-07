Pakistan violates ceasefire along LOC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, Baramulla districts

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LOC in J&K

PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 07 2020, 19:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 19:41 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran and Rampur sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the Army said.

At about 11:00 am and 12:40 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Keran and Rampur sectors of Kupwara and Baramulla districts respectively, an Army spokesman said.

He said the Army is retaliating befittingly to the Pakistani aggression and the enemy positions have been targeted with high precision.

