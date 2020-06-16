Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Kupwara

Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing towards Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army gave a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression, he said.

"On 16 June 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district) by firing mortars and other weapons," Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said.

There have been no reports of any casualties so far. 

