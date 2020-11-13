Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Kashmir

Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez and Tangdhar sectors of north Kashmir’s Bandipora and Kuwara district, respectively on Friday.

Reports said Pakistan troops violated ceasefire along the LoC this afternoon, triggering panic in Izmerg and Bagtore areas of the Gurez sector. “The cross-border shelling was so intense that the people in far off villages were also hearing the sound of explosions,” locals said.

A defence spokesperson said that the Indian Army gave a ‘befitting’ reply to the fire. He said that a few shells fell in the residential areas, but there was no loss of life or injury.

In another incident, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the LoC in Tangdhar sector. A police official said that Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Dhard area. He said the residents are being evacuated to safer places. The shopkeepers in Tangdhar market have also closed their shops and moved to safer places, reports said.

The shelling was going on from both the sides when last reports came in.

Pakistan has been targeting the forward areas and border hamlets along the LoC in J&K frequently. In the first eight months of this year, more than 3,000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported, the most in 17 years. Over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops were recorded in 2019.

The Indian Army maintains that Pakistani troops have been frequently violating the ceasefire by resorting to heavy shelling and firing to help the militants to infiltrate.

There is a 198-km International Border and over 510 km of LoC with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.