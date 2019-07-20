Pakistan violates ceasefire as Rajnath visits J&K

A panchayat member was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Reports said cross LoC firing started in Baba Khori area of Nowshera sector and Krishna Ghati Mankote and Mendhar sectors at about 9 AM. A deputy sarpanch, Zaffarullah Khan was injured after a shell fired from across the LoC landed in Balnoi area of Krishna Ghati sector.

He was shifted to district hospital Poonch for treatment, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Indian troops guarding the LoC retaliated to the unprovoked shelling by Pakistan and the border skirmishes between the two sides lasted for a brief period, officials said.

The latest ceasefire violation occurred on a day when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a day’s visit to the state. He visited Kargil war memorial to pay tributes to soldiers killed during 1999 Kargil war.

Rajnath is visiting Kargil as the Indian army celebrates the 20th anniversary of ‘Operation Vijay’, during which it successfully fought against the intrusion of militias as well as regular troops of Pakistan in Kargil sector between May to July 1999.