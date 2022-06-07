Pakistani among three terrorists killed in twin encounters in J&K

J&K: Pakistani among 3 terrorists killed in encounters

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 07 2022, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 18:57 ist

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including one from Pakistan, were among three ultras killed in two separate encounters with security forces in the Kupwara and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Based on information about the presence of militants in the Chaktaras Kandi area of Kupwara, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

The terrorists opened fire on the security personnel who retaliated, he said, adding two ultras were killed in the ensuing encounter.

"Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, including one Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail, killed. Search still going on," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Meanwhile, another encounter took place in south Kashmir's Shopian district, the police official said.

He said the gunfight took place in the orchards of the Badimarg-Aloora area of Shopian.

One militant has been killed so far and the operation was going on, the official said.

Lashkar-e-Taiba
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Terrorism
Pakistan

