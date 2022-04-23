Pakistani among two Jaish militants killed in Kashmir’s Kulgam

A Pakistani was among two Jaish-e-Mohammed militants killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the Mirhama area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday.

“#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, the police said: “#KulgamEncounterUpdate: One #Pakistani #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. #Operation in progress: IGP Kashmir.”

Reports said the encounter erupted after a joint team of J&K police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Mirhama in Kulgam, 70 kms from here, following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area.

As the security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the search team, which retaliated, triggering off a gunfight, police said. In the gunfight so far two militants were killed while two more are believed to be hiding in the area.

Sources said that as darkness descended, security forces tightened the cordon layers to ensure “remaining militants if any” aren’t able to flee. “The operation has not been called off,” they said and added with the first light of the morning, that the security forces will resume the operation.

The latest encounter comes a day after two fidayeen (suicide) militants of the Jaish and a CISF officer were killed near Sunjwan army installation on the outskirts of Jammu city on Friday. On Thursday three militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba, including its longest surviving commander, Yousuf Kantroo were killed in another gunfight in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

This year 58 militants, including 19 foreigners, have been killed across Jammu and Kashmir in encounters with security forces. Last year in 87 encounters, 168 militants were killed by the security forces in Kashmir. Among them, 19 were foreigners, while 149 were locals.

