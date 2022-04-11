Pakistani among two militants killed in Kashmir’s Kulgam

A Pakistani terrorist and a local ‘hybrid militant’ were killed while two policemen were injured in an encounter between security forces and ultras in south Kashmir’s Kulgam area on Monday.

“#KulgamEncounterUpdate: One #Pakistani #terrorist (code name Chacha) & one #hybrid terrorist killed. 02 Police Personnel also injured. They are being evacuated to hospital. #Encounter going on,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain militants were the same who had managed to escape last week following a brief gunfight in the Chaki-Samad area of Kulgam.

Reports said the gunfight erupted after a joint team of J&K police and the army launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Khurbatpora, Kulgam, 70 kms from here, following “specific inputs” about presence of the militants in the area.

As the search team of security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering a gunfight, police said. In the initial firing, two policemen were injured while two militants were neutralized.

The latest encounter came just a day after two Pakistani militants affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit who were involved in the recent attack on CRPF personnel in the city were killed in an encounter with security forces at Bishembar Nagar area of Srinagar on Sunday.

This year 49 militants, including 15 foreigners, have been killed across Kashmir in encounters with security forces. Last year in 87 encounters, 168 militants were killed by the security forces in Kashmir. Among them, 19 were foreigners, while 149 were locals.

