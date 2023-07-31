Pak drone, heroin seized near border in Punjab

Pakistani drone, heroin seized near border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

It is suspected that the unmanned aerial vehicle entered Indian territory from Pakistan at that time.

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  Jul 31 2023, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 14:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A suspected Pakistani drone and three kilogrammes of heroin were recovered by a joint team of the BSF and the Punjab Police from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district on Monday, officials said.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops late on Sunday heard the buzzing sound of the drone near Kalash village in Tarn Taran, a BSF official said.

According to protocol, the troops endeavoured to intercept the drone, he said in a statement.

During a joint search with the Punjab Police on Monday, the drone (hexacopter) and three kilogrammes of heroin wrapped with yellow tape were recovered from the field near Khemkaran village, said the official.

"Another Pakistani drone recovered by the joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police," said the official.

Pakistan
Punjab
India News

