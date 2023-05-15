Pakistani intruder detained along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

Pakistani intruder detained along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

Mohammad Usman (30), a resident of Karela village of Kotli in PoK, was intercepted by troops after he entered Tarkundi village late Sunday evening

PTI
PTI, Rajouri/Jammu,
  • May 15 2023, 11:25 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 11:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Pakistani intruder was nabbed by the Indian Army when he attempted to infiltrate from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Mohammad Usman (30), a resident of Karela village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was intercepted by troops after he entered Tarkundi village late Sunday evening, the officials said.

They said nothing incriminating was recovered from the possession of the intruder, who is being questioned.

Earlier on April 29, Indian troops detained a father-son duo from PoK who had inadvertently crossed into this side in nearby Poonch district. Both the individuals were later repatriated to Pakistan through Chakan Da Bagh border crossing point.

India News
Line of Control
Pakistan
Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir
Rajouri

