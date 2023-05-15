Pakistani intruder detained along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

A Pakistani intruder was nabbed by the Indian Army when he attempted to infiltrate from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.
Mohammad Usman (30), a resident of Karela village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was intercepted by troops after he entered Tarkundi village late Sunday evening, the officials said.
They said nothing incriminating was recovered from the possession of the intruder, who is being questioned.
Earlier on April 29, Indian troops detained a father-son duo from PoK who had inadvertently crossed into this side in nearby Poonch district. Both the individuals were later repatriated to Pakistan through Chakan Da Bagh border crossing point.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hiroshima's pancake goes global for G7 summit
ChatGPT mistakes Japan’s chief AI advocate for PM
Barbed wires, warnings: Migrants stopped at US border
Changing notions of alms and charity
When a Champions League dream runs through a war zone
You need to learn every day in film industry: Prosenjit
New CBI chief Praveen Sood has his work cut out for him