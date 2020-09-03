Pakistani national held for raping girl from Ukraine in UP's Mathura

A 25-year-old Pakistani national was arrested for allegedly raping a minor from Ukraine in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, police said on Wednesday.

The man was held after an FIR was lodged at the Vrindavan police station here on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl’s father, they said.

The accused was the girl’s music teacher from the last five years and used to visit her house frequently, police said.

They said the man is living in Vrindavan from last 10 years and is a permanent resident of Karachi, Pakistan.

The girl, a citizen of Ukraine, lives with her parents in Vrindavan, police said.

The accused is living in Vrindavan on tourist visa, said SP (city) Udai Shankar Singh.

His visa , according to the police agency, is valid, the officer added.