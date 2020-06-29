Pak fire mortar shells at Indian positions along LoC

Pakistani troops fire mortar shells at Indian positions along LoC

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 29 2020, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2020, 22:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Pakistani troops opened unprovoked fire at Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, an army official said.

"On 29 June 2020, in the evening hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Tangdhar (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district) by firing mortars and other weapons," the official said.

He said befitting response was being given to the Pakistani fire.

There were no reports of any casualties so far.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir
Line of Control
mortar shelling

What's Brewing

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

 