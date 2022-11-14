Pakistani woman's name in UP's Moradabad voter list turns heads

A shocker surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, where a Pakistani woman's name has been included in the voter list.

The woman in question, Saba Parveen, is married to Moradabad resident Nadeem Ahmad since 2005, and has lived in the Pakbara Nagar panchayat since then. She is in the country on a long-term visa, according to a report in India Today.

The case came to authorities' notice after a recent inquiry into the voter list. The Moradabad District Magistrate has ensured action against those responsible for this, once a case is established.

The report also stated that even though her name has been removed from the list now, Parveen was included in the voter list during the Nagar panchayat elections held in 2017.