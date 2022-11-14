Pakistani woman's name in UP voter list turns heads

Pakistani woman's name in UP's Moradabad voter list turns heads

This came to authorities' notice after a recent inquiry into the voter list

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 14 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 16:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A shocker surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, where a Pakistani woman's name has been included in the voter list.

The woman in question, Saba Parveen, is married to Moradabad resident Nadeem Ahmad since 2005, and has lived in the Pakbara Nagar panchayat since then. She is in the country on a long-term visa, according to a report in India Today.

The case came to authorities' notice after a recent inquiry into the voter list. The Moradabad District Magistrate has ensured action against those responsible for this, once a case is established.

The report also stated that even though her name has been removed from the list now, Parveen was included in the voter list during the Nagar panchayat elections held in 2017.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Moradabad
Pakistan
Voters list

What's Brewing

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones

Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Dog hanged to death in Ghaziabad, video goes viral

Children's Day: Pics of your favourite celebs as kids

Children's Day: Pics of your favourite celebs as kids

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

Subarctic boreal forest, vital for planet, is at risk

 