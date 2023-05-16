Panel asked for audio, video proof to prove sexual harassment allegations: Wrestlers

In a new turn of events, wrestlers protesting in Delhi who testified before the official Oversight Committee, which is looking into the allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, have levelled complaints over the panel’s proceedings.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the wrestlers, who requested to stay anonymous, claimed that the panel members were insensitive to their plights and that they were asked to provide proof to back their allegations in audio or video format.

As per reports, one of the committee members told a wrestler that Singh was “like a father figure” and that she has mistaken his behaviour “done in all innocence” as “inappropriate touching”. Apparently, staff members of WFI and a coach, all close confidantes of Singh, stood at the waiting area adjoining the Sports Authority of India building, where the hearings were taking place, which the wrestlers opine was very “intimidating.”

It is also learnt that the wrestlers’ request to have only the women representatives of the six-member Oversight Committee to be present in the room during the hearings was turned down.

Two of the wrestlers also claim in the police complaint filed that there were occasions during the hearing when the committee turned off the video recording. The committee, spearheaded by former boxing World Champion Mary Kom, was constituted by the Union Sports Ministry when the protests first started out in January. The hearings were held in February and the report has not yet been made public. So far, there have been two hearings and at least 12 wrestlers deposed to the committee.

However, the Sports Ministry shared its ‘major findings’ following the initial scrutiny last month. The ministry pointed out several shortcomings within the WFI including the absence of an Internal Complaints Committee mandated by law but did not directly address the allegations of sexual harassment against Singh.

One of the wrestlers clarified that the committee did not give them the “confidence” to narrate their ordeal. “At the first hearing itself, a few girls were very uncomfortable as they were asked to appear individually. So from the next time, we attended as a group,” she was quoted by the publication.

“They were trying to hurry us up. Like they wanted to hear what we said through one ear and let it out from the other and wanted us to wrap up fast. Even before a statement could be completed, we were being prompted to move on. They didn’t try to understand our emotional state and we didn’t feel comfortable speaking before the committee,” another wrestler told the publication.

Commenting on the allegation that the video recording was at times turned off, one of the committee members, Radhica Sreeman said, “Everything was video-recorded and it is with the ministry. So no word here and there can be changed. After video recording, it was also transcribed. What was transcribed is in the annexure of the report. From one question, another question emerged. I may ask a particular question. Another member may ask another question. Everything is on video recording and everything is transcribed to a T.”