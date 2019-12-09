Panipat row: Protesters vandalise cinema halls in Raj

The Jat community in Rajasthan continued to protest against the release Bollywood film 'Panipat' based on the story of the Third Battle of Panipat fought in 1761 between the Marathas and Afghan King Ahmad Shah Abdali.

The leaders of the Jat community ransacked two multiplexes in Jaipur and burnt the effigies of the film director Ashutosh Gowarikar for the alleged wrong portrayal of Bharatpur king Maharaja Suraj Mal in an unseemly manner. To maintain the law and order, the additional security personnel were deployed outside the major cinema halls of Jaipur on Monday.

The Jat leader Nem Singh, who is at the forefront of the protest, told DH that the movie will not be allowed to run with distorted facts about Maharaja Suraj Mal. Moreover, the Rajput community has also come out in support of the Jat community. Rajput Sabha president, Giriraj Singh Lotwara, told DH, "Besides showing the wrong facts, the film has mixed Rajasthani language with Haryanavi language. The distortion of Rajasthan's history cannot be tolerated".

According to the Jat community, the film has distorted the facts by portraying Bharatpur king Maharaja Suraj Mal as a greedy emperor who wanted to conquer the Red Fort of Agra and denied help to the Maratha army in the Panipat battle.

The film shows Sadashiv Rao Bhau, commander of the Maratha army in the battle, seeking the support of Maratha ally Maharaja Suraj Mal in Rajasthan in their fight against Afghan invader Ahmad Shah Abdali. However, when Sadashiv refused to agree with his conditions, Maharaja Suraj Mal denied support against the Afghans.