Paramilitary canteens to sell only 'swadeshi' goods from June 1

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'be vocal about local' appeal, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday decided that all paramilitary canteens will sell only 'swadeshi' products from June 1.

This was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also appealed to people to use only products made in the country and said if everyone buys such products, it would make India self-reliant in the next five years.

"Thee Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will now sell only indigenous products. This will be applicable to all CAPF canteens across the country from 01 June 2020. With this, 50 lakh families of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenously," Shah tweeted.

He said Modi's appeal during his address to the nation on Tuesday night to "be vocal about local" is aimed at making the country self-reliant and it will "surely" pave the way for India to lead the world in the times to come. Modi had announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package to re-ignite the economy by focussing on micro, small and medium industries.

"I also appeal to the people of the country to make maximum use of the products made in the country and encourage others to do the same. If every Indian pledges to use products made in India (Swadeshi), the country can become self-sufficient in five years," he said.

On the lines of military canteens, paramilitary forces also run canteens to serving and retired personnel and their families. The MHA had set up the Central Police Canteen System on September 26, 2006.

As of now, there are 119 Master Canteens, which act as distribution centres and 1,778 subsidiary canteens which sells products to troops and families. Later, Central Police Canteen facilities have also been extended to various departments under MHA personnel and other central security agencies personnel.

These canteens sell cosmetics, electronic goods, food articles, footwear, grocery, food items, and utensils at a rate which is cheaper than the market rate.

The Central Police Canteen has also tied up with automobile firms to sell two-wheelers and four-wheeler firms to provide vehicles at cheaper rates.