Parents demand evacuation of Kashmiri students in Iran

The parents of Kashmiri students, struck in Iran, on Wednesday staged a protest to urge the government to evacuate their children from the coronavirus-hit country.

“Scores of Kashmiri students are enrolled in different colleges and universities in Shiraz, Isfahan, and Tehran. We want the government to quickly evacuate them from Iran,”’ Noor Muhammad, whose son is studying medicine in Iran, told reporters.

“The government should evacuate Kashmiri students stuck in Iran immediately. Due to social media gag in Kashmir, we have minimum contact with our children,” he added.Another parent Javid Ahmad said they have no information about the fate of their children as colleges and universities in Iran have been closed. “Our children are stuck in dormitories,” Ahmad said.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Choudhry in a tweet urged the Kashmiri students struck in Iran “to get in touch with MEA through J&K Resident Commissioner to facilitate return travel.

A top official of J&K government told DH, that they were in constant touch with Ministry of External Affairs to evacuate Kashmiri students stranded in Iran” he said.

All geared up

Though no coronavirus case has been reported in Kashmir so far, the Union Territory (UT) administration has directed officials to establish checkpoints for the screening of passengers at railway stations, airports, bus stands and various entry points of J&K.