Parents object to Jaipur college asking Muslim students not to wear hijab

The family members of some Muslim students of a private college in Rajasthan's Jaipur district raised an objection on Friday when the college administration asked the girls to attend classes in uniform, instead of wearing a hijab.
"Five-six girls went to the college wearing hijab. The college administration asked them to come to the college wearing the uniform. The girls informed their family members about it, following which they reached the college and raised an objection," Sub-Inspector of the Chaksu police station Jitendra Singh said.
He said on information, police reached the college and pacified the parents of the students.
"They were convinced to wear the uniform in the college. The matter was resolved through talks," Singh added.
