Parliament a forum for discussions with open mind, says PM Modi

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 18 2022, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 09:57 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that this particular session is important as a nation would celebrate its 75 years of Independence. 

The prime minister said that there should be dialogue in Parliament with an open mind, if necessary, there should be a debate. He urged all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss. 

Stating that the next 25 years are crucial for the nation, PM Modi said that this "would be the time to make a resolution to decide our journey and the new heights we scale."

"This Session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place right now. Voting (for the Presidential election) is taking place today. During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation," he said. 

Monsoon Session
Narendra Modi
India News
Independence
Parliament

