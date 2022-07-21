Parliament adjourned for a day, Government-Opposition indulges in blame game

The proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament were washed out completely on Wednesday and were adjourned for the day amid continued protest by the Opposition parties led by Congress over price rise and levy of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on daily essentials.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Smriti Irani hit out at opposition parties as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha saw little transactions for the third straight day due to their protests on the issues of price rise and the imposition of GST on many pre-packaged and labelled food items.

Insisting that the government is ready for a debate in Parliament on price rise once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from Covid-19, the BJP targeted Congress Rahul Gandhi, saying he may be "unproductive politically" but should not hurt the legislature's productivity.

Both Goyal and Joshi noted that it is Sitharaman who will reply to a debate on the matter and asserted that the government is willing for the discussion as demanded by the opposition once she recovers and is back in Parliament.

They refuted the opposition's charge that the government is running away from a debate and attacked Congress, the largest opposition party.

"The Congress has a destructive attitude towards democracy. It was exposed from Jairam Ramesh's tweet that the Congress was successful in not allowing the House to function," Goyal, who is the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, told reporters outside parliament.

However, Congress dubbed the government as "unparliamentary" and alleged the functioning of Parliament is being affected because of its obstinacy to not allow the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the hike in GST on food items.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the government is not allowing the discussion on GST hike on essential food items under Rule 267 after suspending all other business and accused it of running away from a debate. Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition has been demanding an urgent discussion on inflation and a hike in GST rates but is being denied.