Parliament building row: PIL filed in Supreme Court seeking inauguration by President Droupadi Murmu

PIL filed in SC seeking Parliament inauguration by Prez

As many as 19 Opposition parties on Wednesday announced their decision to boycott the inauguration

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2023, 12:41 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 12:48 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President of India and not by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

As many as 19 Opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, SP and AAP on Wednesday announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, saying they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out".

The new Parliament building is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. 

More to follow...

India News
Parliament
building
Droupadi Murmu
Narendra Modi
president
PIL
Supreme Court

