Parliament building row: PIL filed in Supreme Court seeking inauguration by President Droupadi Murmu

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President of India and not by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
As many as 19 Opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, SP and AAP on Wednesday announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, saying they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out".
The new Parliament building is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.
